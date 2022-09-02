Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to recent rainfall from 17082022 to 27082022 the following damages are reported:

In Tehsil & District DIKhan 1100 no houses are partially damaged.

In Tehsil Parova, 01 children died, 4 females & 2 children were Injured, 6 no of cattle perished and 500 no houses are fully damaged.

In Tehsil Daraban, 120 no of houses is fully damaged.

In Tehsil Kulachi, 92 no of cattle perished, 391 no houses were partially damaged, 177 no of houses are fully damaged and 659 Acres of land were inundated.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer DI Khan Division