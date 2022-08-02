Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to a recent rain spell, the following damages were reported.

On 31-07-2022, due to heavy rain a boundary wall (30 Feet) of a house of Ehtisham Ul Haq s/o Ghani Ur Rehman got collapsed.

On 31-07-2022, due to heavy rain a roof of a room in the house of Noor Shah s/o Ziyarat Shah r/o peeran Tehsil Batkhela got collapsed.