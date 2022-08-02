Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Malakand
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
Due to a recent rain spell, the following damages were reported.
On 31-07-2022, due to heavy rain a boundary wall (30 Feet) of a house of Ehtisham Ul Haq s/o Ghani Ur Rehman got collapsed.
On 31-07-2022, due to heavy rain a roof of a room in the house of Noor Shah s/o Ziyarat Shah r/o peeran Tehsil Batkhela got collapsed.
On 01-08-2022, due to heavy rain a roof of a cattle shed of Zaman Khan s/o Mashar Khan r/o Choki Dosirabad Tehsil Dargai got collapsed.
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Malakand Division