Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (27 Mar 2020, Morning)
District: Mardan
Detail of Incident
Due to recent heavy rain the following damages occurred at Kata kat, Tehsil Rustum District Mardan.
1. wall of a room collapsed of Mr. Fazal Subhan s/o Fazli Ameen.
2. One room collapsed of Mr. Muhammad Ishfaq s/o Muhammad Akbar.
3. One room collapsed of Mr. Muhammad Shoaib s/o Muhammad Akbar.
4. One room collapsed of Mr. Hamid s/o Fazal Rahim.