Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (27 Mar 2020, Morning)

District: Mardan

Detail of Incident

Due to recent heavy rain the following damages occurred at Kata kat, Tehsil Rustum District Mardan.

1. wall of a room collapsed of Mr. Fazal Subhan s/o Fazli Ameen.

2. One room collapsed of Mr. Muhammad Ishfaq s/o Muhammad Akbar.

3. One room collapsed of Mr. Muhammad Shoaib s/o Muhammad Akbar.

4. One room collapsed of Mr. Hamid s/o Fazal Rahim.