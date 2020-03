North Waziristan: Full boundary wall of the houses of the following people has been collapsed due ti rainfall. No causalities has been occurred.

Noor Habib khan s/o Qanoon Khan r/o Village Khushali Shankay Tehsil Razmak. Zahoor Din s/o Zwar Khan r/o village Khushali Shankay Tehsil Razmak.