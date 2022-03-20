Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (19 March 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 18-03-2022, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm resultantly the following incidents are reported in different areas of the district.

Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, the roof of Government Middle School Riyala Sialkot has completely collapsed and the wall has become rotten. 2. Office of Village Council Sialkot was also damaged due to heavy rain.

the following houses have been reportedly damaged due to recent rainfall.

1. House of Muhammad Altaf s/o Muhammad Zaman.

2. House of Muhammad Qasim s/o Ali Khan.

3. House of Sajjad s/o Fahad.

4. House of Ejaz s/o Lal Khan.

5. House of Muhammad Yasir s/o Taj.

6. House of Ayaz s/o Muhammad Hasan.

7. House of Muhammad Aslam s/o Hasan Ali rlo Sialkot.

8. House of Hamayun Khan s/o Ayub Khan r/o Dahmtour.

RESPONSE

Relief goods and necessary items were being distributed among the affected families by DMO.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad

DISTRICT

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 18-03-2022, due to heavy rain and strong wind thunderstorm resultantly the following houses have been reported damaged.

1. due to heavy rain and speedy wind, last night the house of Mr.Farman Ali S/o Zamin r/o of Moza Nagrai was partially damaged. The boundary wall on the floor of the house falls down due to which crakes are made in the floor of the house.

2. the houses of Nasib Taj S/o Darwish r/o Bilandai Shakir Moza Bamay ramzay tehsil chagharzai.

3. Sami Ullah s/o Ali Ullah r/o Bilandai Shakir Moza Bamay ramzay tehsil chagharzai.

4. Zaibullah S/o Ourang Zaib R/o Tangora tehsil chagharzai.

5. Tajbar S/o Darwaish r/o Tehsil chagharzai are partially damaged.

6. the floor of the house consists of 5 rooms falls down resultantly Mst Naqsheeba Bibi seriously injured r/o Khail Tehsil Daggar.

RESPONSE

after giving first aid at DHO Daggar shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Buner

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 19-03-2022 half of the roof of a room has been collapsed in the house of Muhammad Zaib s/o Hayat r/o village Guryal, Sheringal. Household items were slightly damaged in the incident.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 19-03-2022, one room in the house of Mr. Azam Khan s/o Shah Muhammad Khan r/o Galkur collapsed due to heavy rain.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner upper Dir

DISTRICT

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 18-03-2022, strong wind with thunderstorm resultantly the following mosques and houses have been reported damage.

Masjid-e-Umar Faroog at Gole Biyar Muzgole, Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow 2. Jamia Masjid Gaa lasht Kosht, Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

Damaged Houses:

1. Farid Ahmad r/o Kosht, Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

2. Inayat Ur Rehman r/o Kosht Telisil Mulkhow//Torkhow.

3. Nadir Ahmad r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

4. Mukhtar Ahmad r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

5. Muhammad Wali Khan r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

6. Sana Ullah r/o Koslit, Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

7. Muhammad Hussain r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

8. Fida Hussain r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

9. Hafiz Ur Rehman r/o Goliki Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

10. Shams Ur Rehman r/o Golikir Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

11. Rehmat Wazir r/o Kosht Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

12. Navid Ahmad r/o Kosht, Tehsil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

13. Zalar Ahmad r/o Kosht, Telisil Mulkhow/Torkhow.

No life losses or injuries have been reported.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office upper Chitral