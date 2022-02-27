Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (25 February 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 25/02/2022, due to rain the boundary wall and kitchen in the house of Mr. Ameer Zameen Khan s/o Zameen Khan r/o Tatogram Bala Warai, collapsed. Resultantly the following persons got injured:

Hasan Ziba w/o Ameer Zameen Khan (age 50/55 years). Marina Bibi d/o Akbar Hussain (02 years). Blol s/o Sardar Hussain (age 15 months). Sawya Bibi d/o Rehman-ud-din (age 03 years).

RESPONSE

The injured were shifted to Warai Hospital.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division