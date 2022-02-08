Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (6 February 2022, Morning)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Charsadda
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 05-02-2022, Due to an earthquake, the roof of the room in the house of Faizullah collapsed. Resultantly namely Urooj Khan s/o Faizullah (aged 05years) r/o Najimabad died.
RESPONSE
Nonfood items i.e( Tent, Kitchen set, Water cooler,) were provided to the affected family person.
SOURCE
Additional Deputy Commissioner Office Charsada.