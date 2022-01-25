Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (23 January 2022, Morning)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Shangla
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
In continuation of this office DSR No. PDMA/PEOC/DSR/2022/Jan-E-22-25 dated 22-01-2022, the dead body of Mr. Abdul Kalam s/o Naseeb age(60 years) r/o Barkaly Koza Alpurai was recovered on 22-01-2022 at about 10:48 PM.
RESPONSE
Rescue operation for the rescue/ recovery of the remaining missing persons is in progress under the supervision of the District Administration.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Shangla