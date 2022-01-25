Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (22 January 2022, Morning)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Shangla
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
In continuation of this office DSR No.PDMA/PEOC/DSR/2022/JAN-E-21-25 dated 21/01/2022, the dead body of one Mr. Khurshaid Ali S/o Muhammad Wazir has been recovered today at about 09:00 AM.
RESPONSE
Rescue operation for the rescue/recovery of the remaining missing persons is in progress under the supervision of District Administration Shangla.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Shangla