Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (21 January 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Shangla

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 21-01-2022 at 5:15 pm due to heavy rain, land sliding occurred and hit the house of Khurshid Ali s/o Muhammad Wazir r/o Faiz Abad (Muta Khan) near main Alpuri-Besham road. Resultantly, the following casualties were reported:

Death

Anaya d/o Sajid Ali (6 years) Maya d/o Abid Ali (03 years)

Injured

Khayesta Jehan w/o Khurshid (50 years) Sheema w/o Sajid (25 years) Mumlikat Bibi w/o Abid Ali (23 years). Mr Zohraiz s/o Sajid Ali (03 years).

Missing Persons

Khurshid Ali s/o Muhammad Wazir (55 years) Mst. Mahnoor d/o Sajid Ali (10 years) Mr. Raheel s/o Abid (04 years) Mr. Abdul Kalam s/o Naseeb age(60 years)

RESPONSE

A joint rescue operation was carried out by the District Administration, Rescue 1122 and local people to recover the missing persons. 06 persons were recovered from the debris while search and rescue operation is still in progress for missing persons.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Alpuri for treatment.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Shangla