Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (5 October 2021, Evening)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Charsadda
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 03-10-2021, due to heavy rain/ gusty winds the following damages were reported:
One Kacha Room collapsed in the area of Miara Nisatta, resultantly Taj Muhammad s/o Aziz Khan got died beside this two children Mahnoor and Wajeeha d/o Mushtaq got injured.
Two Rooms along with Boundary Wall collapsed in the house of Mst. Gul Naz w/o Gohar Ali r/o Miara Nisatta.
Gurh Gani collapsed in Moza Jura, resultantly Muzamil s/o Roshan got died while three persons got injured.
RESPONSE
The injured were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment. Complete set of NFIs (Tent, Kitchen Set, Hygiene Kit, Water Cooler, and Plastic sheet) were provided to the affectees.
SOURCE
Additional Deputy Commissioner Office Charsadda.