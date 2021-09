DISTRICT

Shangla

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 22-09-2021, Mr. Hazrat Islam s/o Dilfaraz Khan r/o Chagum, Tehsil Puran slipped due to rain while he was crossing a stream (Khwar) at Manz Dara, Shagun and died.

RESPONSE

The dead body was recovered and buried in his native village.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Shangla