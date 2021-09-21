Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (20 September 2021, Evening)
DISTRICT
Bajaur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 20-09-2021, A Child namely Abubakar aged (10 years) r/o Badalai Tehsil Wara Mamund has swept away in floodwater while he was on his way to school. The local of the area brought him to DHQ Hospital Khar, However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Hospital.
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur
DISTRICT
Buner
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 20-09-2021, A woman namely Parveen w/o Liaq Zada died due to a flash flood. while Shazia d/o Abdul Azhar and Abdul Azhar s/o Khan Said got injured.
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Malakand Division