Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (20 September 2021, Evening)

DISTRICT

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 20-09-2021, A Child namely Abubakar aged (10 years) r/o Badalai Tehsil Wara Mamund has swept away in floodwater while he was on his way to school. The local of the area brought him to DHQ Hospital Khar, However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Hospital.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 20-09-2021, A woman namely Parveen w/o Liaq Zada died due to a flash flood. while Shazia d/o Abdul Azhar and Abdul Azhar s/o Khan Said got injured.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division