Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (12 September 2021, Evening)
Attachments
DISTRICT
Abbottabad
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 12-09-2021, the roof in the house of Tufail r/o village Payencho near PMA Kakul collapsed due to land sliding. Resultantly the following casualties reported:
Death:
Tufail (35 years)
w/o Tufail (25 years)
Annaya d/o Tufail (2 years)
Sikander Jan m/o Tufail (63 years)
Wareesha d/o Tufail (3 Years)
Injured:
- Arzoo d/o Tufail (6 years)
RESPONSE
Rescue 1122 carried out search and rescue operation. All the dead bodies have been recovered from the debris and were shifted to AMC along with the injured child.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Hazara Division
DISTRICT
Swat
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 11-09-2021 at night, thunderstorm hit the house of Mr. Gul Nawab s/o Syed Akbar r/o Nagoha Tehsil Barikot. Resultantly two rooms of the house collapsed without any human loss.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Swat
DISTRICT
Swat
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 12-09-2021, due to recent rain, the boundary wall in the house of Naeem Zada s/o Khanzada r/o Terang tehsil Bahrain collapsed without any human loss.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Swat