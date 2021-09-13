Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (12 September 2021, Evening)

DISTRICT

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 12-09-2021, the roof in the house of Tufail r/o village Payencho near PMA Kakul collapsed due to land sliding. Resultantly the following casualties reported:

Death:

Tufail (35 years) w/o Tufail (25 years) Annaya d/o Tufail (2 years) Sikander Jan m/o Tufail (63 years) Wareesha d/o Tufail (3 Years)

Injured:

Arzoo d/o Tufail (6 years)

RESPONSE

Rescue 1122 carried out search and rescue operation. All the dead bodies have been recovered from the debris and were shifted to AMC along with the injured child.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Hazara Division

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 11-09-2021 at night, thunderstorm hit the house of Mr. Gul Nawab s/o Syed Akbar r/o Nagoha Tehsil Barikot. Resultantly two rooms of the house collapsed without any human loss.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 12-09-2021, due to recent rain, the boundary wall in the house of Naeem Zada s/o Khanzada r/o Terang tehsil Bahrain collapsed without any human loss.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat