Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (12 September 2021, Morning)

DISTRICT

Torghar

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 11-09-2021 at 2300 PST, multiple strikes of lightening and cloudburst caused flash flood and land sliding collapsed 02 houses and 01 cattle farm completely in village Kran/ Jhatka, Tehsil Judba. Resultantly 13 person got death and 3 persons got injured along with 06 animals (02 cows and 04 Goats) got perished.

Death:

Sheraz s/o Said Umar (35/36 years) Sher Nawaz s/o Muhammad Sheraz (16/17 years) Gul Deena Bibi (31/32 years) Alif Said w/o Gul Malook Said Bakht Nazwaz Khan (12/13 years) Bakht Raaz Meena (10/11 years) Roheena Bibi (05/06 years) Aisha Bibi d/o Sheraz (07/08 years) Umaira Bib (02/03 years) Noor Qyam Saida Bibi (70/71 years) Bakht Roza Bibi w/o Syed Niaz (45/46 years) Hasnain (03/04 years) Gul s/o Khitab (28/29 years)

Injured:

Anwar Said s/o Sheraz Amna Bibi (05/06 years) Faiz s/o Mohsin Shah

RESPONSE

NFIs and food items were distributed amongst the affectees.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Torghar

DISTRICT

Torghar

SITUATION

Last night, Jhatka and Thakot Darband roads were closed for traffic due to flash flood and landing sliding

RESPONSE

Both roads were opened by District Administration for all kind of traffic.

SOURCE

DDMO Office Torghar