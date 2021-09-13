Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (12 September 2021, Morning)
Attachments
DISTRICT
Torghar
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 11-09-2021 at 2300 PST, multiple strikes of lightening and cloudburst caused flash flood and land sliding collapsed 02 houses and 01 cattle farm completely in village Kran/ Jhatka, Tehsil Judba. Resultantly 13 person got death and 3 persons got injured along with 06 animals (02 cows and 04 Goats) got perished.
Death:
Sheraz s/o Said Umar (35/36 years)
Sher Nawaz s/o Muhammad Sheraz (16/17 years)
Gul Deena Bibi (31/32 years)
Alif Said w/o Gul Malook Said
Bakht Nazwaz Khan (12/13 years)
Bakht Raaz Meena (10/11 years)
Roheena Bibi (05/06 years)
Aisha Bibi d/o Sheraz (07/08 years)
Umaira Bib (02/03 years)
Noor Qyam Saida Bibi (70/71 years)
Bakht Roza Bibi w/o Syed Niaz (45/46 years)
Hasnain (03/04 years)
Gul s/o Khitab (28/29 years)
Injured:
Anwar Said s/o Sheraz
Amna Bibi (05/06 years)
Faiz s/o Mohsin Shah
RESPONSE
NFIs and food items were distributed amongst the affectees.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Torghar
DISTRICT
Torghar
SITUATION
Last night, Jhatka and Thakot Darband roads were closed for traffic due to flash flood and landing sliding
RESPONSE
Both roads were opened by District Administration for all kind of traffic.
SOURCE
DDMO Office Torghar