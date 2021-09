Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (4 September 2021, Evening)

excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 04-09-2021, 06 houses have been damaged at village Noor Pure tehsil Parova due to soil erosion in the river Indus so far.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer D.I.Khan Division

DISTRICT

South Waziristan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 04-09-2021, Mr. Abdullah s/o Malik r/o Nourang village Osspas tehsil Tirza died due to a flash flood.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer D.I.Khan Division