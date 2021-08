Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (30 August 2021, Evening)

DISTRICT

Battagram

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 30-08-2021, Due to thunderstorm at Allai Kas, Tehsil Allai district Battagram the following persons are reportedly dead and injured.

1) Shafi Ur Rehman s/o Fazal Rabi (Dead)

2) Aurang Shah s/o Ismail Shah (injured)

3) Noor Khalik Shah s/o Malang Mian (injured)

4) Tanzel ur Rehman s/o Shafi (Injured)

5) Shakar khan s/o Sahib Shah (Injured).

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Battagram

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 30-08-2021, Due to lighting/thunder Mst. Maryam d/o Rostum r/o Shankoo Tehsil Bahrain has died on the spot.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat