Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (20 August 2021, Morning)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Khyber
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 19-08-2021, due to heavy rain a room in the house of Mr. Haji Hadi r/o Bara Shalobar got collapsed. Resultantly a child namely Muawiyah (03 Years) got died while a women and a child got injured.
RESPONSE
The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Khyber
DISTRICT
Khyber
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 19-08-2021, a child namely Noor Shad s/o Amir Jan got died when a wall collapsed due to heavy rain/ storm in Sipah, Mandi Kas, Tehsil Bara.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Khyber