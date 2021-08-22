Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (20 August 2021, Morning)

excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Khyber

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 19-08-2021, due to heavy rain a room in the house of Mr. Haji Hadi r/o Bara Shalobar got collapsed. Resultantly a child namely Muawiyah (03 Years) got died while a women and a child got injured.

RESPONSE

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Khyber

DISTRICT

Khyber

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 19-08-2021, a child namely Noor Shad s/o Amir Jan got died when a wall collapsed due to heavy rain/ storm in Sipah, Mandi Kas, Tehsil Bara.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Khyber