Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (19 August 2021, Evening)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Nowshera
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 19-08-2021, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, the following damages and casualties have been reported :
01 wall collapsed at Labour Colony, Amangarh Tehsil Nowshera. Resultantly 03 individuals got injured.
01 wall collapsed at Banaras market Shaidu Tehsil Jehangira due to which 01 child got injured.
02 walls collapsed at the house of Faiz Muhammad Babar in Pir Pai Mohallah Lal Abad Tehsil Nowshera due to which 02 children got injured.
01 room and 01 wall fallen at Pir Pai Mohallah Baba Khel Tehsil Nowshera.
02 rooms and 01 wall collapsed at the house of Nawab Khan in Mohalla Khur Abad Rashakai Tehsil Nowshera.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Nowshera