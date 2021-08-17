Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (16 August 2021, Evening)

On 16-08-2021, A roof of a Kacha house of Mr. Usman Ali s/o Faqir r/o Sambat was partially damaged due to heavy rain. However, no human loss occurred.

On 16-08-2021, A roof of a Kacha house owned by Muhammad Ali s/o Sarfaraz Khan r/o Samabat collapsed due to recent heavy rain. Resultantly, 03 women got injured, and domestic items have also been damaged.