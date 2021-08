INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Today on 08-8-2021, due to hailstorms and heavy rain, the boundary wall of a chips factory at Khairabad fell down resultantly Yousaf s/o Gul Nawab age 22 years r/o Kahi Nizampur came under the debris and died on the spot.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner office Nowshera