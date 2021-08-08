Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (6 August 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 05-05-2021, due to heavy rain, 01 veranda of the house of Mr. Afaq Khan s/o Zareef Khan r/o Khush Muqam tehsil Pabbi collapsed.

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 05-08-2021, the roof of the house of Mr. Aseel Muhammad s/o Raheem Khan r/o Jabar collapsed due to rain, however, no casualty occurred.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 06-08-2021, Mr. Hidayat Jan s/o Ghulam Ali Jan was electrocuted while repairing electricity at home.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir