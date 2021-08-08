Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (6 August 2021, Evening)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Nowshera
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 05-05-2021, due to heavy rain, 01 veranda of the house of Mr. Afaq Khan s/o Zareef Khan r/o Khush Muqam tehsil Pabbi collapsed.
DISTRICT
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 05-08-2021, the roof of the house of Mr. Aseel Muhammad s/o Raheem Khan r/o Jabar collapsed due to rain, however, no casualty occurred.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir
DISTRICT
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 06-08-2021, Mr. Hidayat Jan s/o Ghulam Ali Jan was electrocuted while repairing electricity at home.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir