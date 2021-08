Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (5 August 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Mardan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 05-08-2021, due to wind storm and heavy rain the following damages reported:

Boundary Wall of 1st Floor collapsed in Madrassa Anwaar Ul Quran at Narshak. Resultantly Idrees s/o Muhammad Suleman (7/8 years) and Yasir s/o Abdul Sattar (21/22 years) got died while Khayyam s/o Khaksar and Nihar s/o Khair Rahman got injured

Boundary Wall of 1st Floor collapsed in Madrassa Zia Ul Quran in Dir Colony, Ghareeb Abad. Resultantly Sami Ullah s/o Gulzada (12/15 years), Zahir Shah s/o Toti (18/19 years), Ajmal s/o Wazir (20/22 years), Rehman (16/17 years), Akhtar Zeb (17/18 years) and Fazal Rehman (17/18 years) got injured

Boundary Wall collapsed in village akhtarabad, bala ghari. Resultantly, 01 female got died while 01 male and 01 female got injured

Boundary Wall collapsed in village Haji Korona Tehsil. Resultantly, 01 female got injured