Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (4 August 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 04-08-2021, During heavy rainfall the roof of a room of the house of Gulzar Ahmad r/o Tehsil & District DI Khan collapsed.

SOURCE:

Commissioner Office D.I.Khan Division

DISTRICT:

Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 30-07-2021, Due to heavy rainfall, the following Losses/damages are reported at Tehsil Takhat-e-Nasrati, District Karak. 1. Rzai Ullah s/o Nasir Ullah (death) 2. Fariha Awarang zib d/o Awarang Zib (injured) 3. Shakil Ahmad s/o Muhammad Ayub (boundary wall 45 feet) 4. Muhammad Ayaz s/o Mir Jan Gul (boundary wall) 5. Sulman Ghani s/o Mir Khan Shah (boundary wall).

SOURCE:

Assistant Commissioner/DDMO Karak