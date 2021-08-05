Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (4 August 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain, a boundary wall in the house of Bait Ullah s/o Malik Sona r/o Jumma Sharif tehsil parova got collapsed.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer DI Khan Division

DISTRICT:

Peshawar

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

1. On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain, a room in the house of Mr. Hazrat Gul r/o Surazai Payan got collapsed resultantly Mst Marsia Bibi d/o Hazarat Gul got died.

2. On 03-08-2021 at night due to heavy rain, the house collapsed in the area of UC Phandoo resultantly Fayaz s/o Dilawar Khan, Aziz s/o Haroon and Mahmood got injured.

3. On 03-08-2021 at night due to heavy rain, the boundary wall along with Room collapsed in the house of Rokhan Gul r/o Surizi payan resultantly Aisa Bibi w/o Rokhan Gul, Muhammad Rafi s/o Rokhan Gul and Warisha d/o Rokhan Gul got died while Ayesha Bibi d/o Rokhan Gul got severely injured.

4. On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain the boundary wall of Masjid at Surizi payan resultantly Abu bakar and Amir s/o Jhanzaib got injured.

RESPONSE:

3. The injured child was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

4. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment

SOURCE:

1. DDMO Office Peshawar

2. DDMO Office Peshawar

3. DDMO Office Peshawar

4. DDMO Office Peshawar

DISTRICT:

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain a room in a house of Mr. Ali Zeb s/o Sahib Zada r/o UC Nihagdara, Kooz Kaly, Dir Upper got collapsed. However, no human loss occurred.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division