Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (4 August 2021, Morning)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain, a boundary wall in the house of Bait Ullah s/o Malik Sona r/o Jumma Sharif tehsil parova got collapsed.
SOURCE:
Reporting Officer DI Khan Division
DISTRICT:
Peshawar
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
1. On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain, a room in the house of Mr. Hazrat Gul r/o Surazai Payan got collapsed resultantly Mst Marsia Bibi d/o Hazarat Gul got died.
2. On 03-08-2021 at night due to heavy rain, the house collapsed in the area of UC Phandoo resultantly Fayaz s/o Dilawar Khan, Aziz s/o Haroon and Mahmood got injured.
3. On 03-08-2021 at night due to heavy rain, the boundary wall along with Room collapsed in the house of Rokhan Gul r/o Surizi payan resultantly Aisa Bibi w/o Rokhan Gul, Muhammad Rafi s/o Rokhan Gul and Warisha d/o Rokhan Gul got died while Ayesha Bibi d/o Rokhan Gul got severely injured.
4. On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain the boundary wall of Masjid at Surizi payan resultantly Abu bakar and Amir s/o Jhanzaib got injured.
RESPONSE:
3. The injured child was shifted to the hospital for treatment.
4. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment
SOURCE:
1. DDMO Office Peshawar
2. DDMO Office Peshawar
3. DDMO Office Peshawar
4. DDMO Office Peshawar
DISTRICT:
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 03-08-2021, due to heavy rain a room in a house of Mr. Ali Zeb s/o Sahib Zada r/o UC Nihagdara, Kooz Kaly, Dir Upper got collapsed. However, no human loss occurred.
SOURCE:
Reporting Officer Malakand Division