North Waziristan

On 02-08-2021, two children namely Umar Khitab s/o Maqbool and Ihtesham s/o Noor Azam r/o Karam Kot Bora Khel drowned in flash flood in Karam Kot Algad resultantly both died.

The dead bodies recovered and handed to the families concerned.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan