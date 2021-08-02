Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 01-08-2021, The boundary wall of the house of Mr. Gul Hussain s/o Habib-ul-Hassan r/o Shagai Amandara collapsed due to recent rain. As a result, household and water tank got damaged. However, no human losses have been reported.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand

DISTRICT:

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 01-08-2021, A room of the house of Mr. Badshah Muhammad s/o Khowshab r/o Union council Naag, village Doog Dara, Ganori collapsed due to heavy rain. However, no human loss occurred.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT:

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Yarkhun-Broghal road has been closed for traffic due to flood at Brep nullah.

RESPONSE:

Road clearance work is in progress by C&W and the district administration.

SOURCE

DC Control Room Upper Chitral