Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2021, Evening)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Malakand
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-2021, The boundary wall of the house of Mr. Gul Hussain s/o Habib-ul-Hassan r/o Shagai Amandara collapsed due to recent rain. As a result, household and water tank got damaged. However, no human losses have been reported.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand
DISTRICT:
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-2021, A room of the house of Mr. Badshah Muhammad s/o Khowshab r/o Union council Naag, village Doog Dara, Ganori collapsed due to heavy rain. However, no human loss occurred.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Malakand Division
DISTRICT:
Upper-Chitral
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
Yarkhun-Broghal road has been closed for traffic due to flood at Brep nullah.
RESPONSE:
Road clearance work is in progress by C&W and the district administration.
SOURCE
DC Control Room Upper Chitral