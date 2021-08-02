Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (31 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, In Bajaur, Salarzai area, electric pole is reportedly damaged due to flashflood. Resultantly no human loss or damages occurred.

On 31-07-2021, The roof of the house at lowe mamond kalio, Bajaur collapsed due to heavy rain. Resultantly, Gul rose and wife of Muhammad zeer got injured, while one cow perished.

RESPONSE:

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Khar.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

Rescue 1122 Bajaur

DISTRICT:

Charsadda

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, A room of a house collapsed at Chak Nisatta, Charsadda. Resultantly, A house wife Gul Bashra wife of Gul Wali received serious injured.

RESPONSE:

The injured woman was shifted to DHQ hospital Charsadda. Later on, she died in the hospital.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Chardadda.

DDMO Charsadda

DISTRICT:

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, A roof of the house of Mr. Gul Khan r/o Tehsil Praova, DI. Khan collapsed due to heavy rain. Resultantly 01 child died on the spot, while 02 children got injured.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer D.I.Khan Division

DISTRICT:

Lower Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, The Side wall of the Ali Sher Bridge has been damaged due to rain in Tehsil Samarbagh.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT:

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, Electric poles and HT lines of 3 numbers tube wells located in Dag Ismail Khel are damaged by the flood last night. Water supply to locals has been stopped.

On 31-07-2021, 120 feet of boundary wall of the house of Mr. Slaman Ali s/o Muhammad Arshad r/o Nabi, Nowshera, collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

RESPONSE:

Contact established with wapda authorities for early rectification.

SOURCE:

DDMO Office Nowshera.

Assistant Commissioner Office/DDMO Nowshera

DISTRICT:

South Waziristan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-07-2021, A person namely Sageen s/o Mameer khan r/o Tehsil Tiarza district south Waziristan steep on land mind during grazing the cattle. Resultantly he got seriously injured.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer DI. Khan Division

DISTRICT:

Lower-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021 night, Flash flood in Kandojal Garamchashma Nullah had washed away road leading to village Owirk, Munoor, Beshqer, Narkoret and Beguhst.

RESPONSE:

The road has now been partially restored by the authorities. Further work is in progress.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Chitral

DISTRICT:

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Yarkhun-Broghal road has been closed for traffic due to flood at Brep nullah.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT:

Mansehra

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhand (MNJ) road blocked at two points.

Kaghan (Lohar Banda). Naran (Beesar).

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Control Room Mansehra