Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (30 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021, Attaullah (15 years) r/o Sadokai, tehsil Salarzai drowned in a flash flood at Sadokai Khowar

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021, due to heavy rain the road and safety wall near Totalai bridge is completely damaged, while safety pillar/wall under the bridge of Akhun Scrai at Totalai is dragged away. Beside this the following damages reported from different places of tehsil Khadukhail:

Muhammad Shah s/o Daud Shah r/o village Gurgoshto (B/Wall, 1 Mud Room and Kitchen) Sultan Muhammad s/o Shah Muhammad r/o Gjurghoshto (B/Wall) Sher Nawaz s/o Farid Khan r/o Panjtar (1 Mud Room) Sher Nawaz Khan s/o Sher Zamin Khan r/o Qasam Khel (B/Wall) Zarwali Khan s/o Mir Gulam r/o Totalai (Partially Damaged) Muhammad Abas s/o Muhammad Amin r/o Totali (B/Wall) Muhammad Siraj ur Rahman s/o Saifur Rahman r/o Dagai (B/Wall and 1 Mud Room) Tajanoor Khan s/o Sher Zaman r/o Totalli (B/Wall)

On 29-07-2021 at night 1 room in the house of Feroz Gul s/o Hukam Khan r/o Bangray collapsed due to rain.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Buner

DISTRICT:

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 30-07-2021, 02 rooms in the house of Adnan Khan r/o Alyar Khel, Nowshera Kalan fully damaged due to heavy rain.

RESPONSE

1 Tent provided to the affected

SOURCE:

DDMO Office Nowshera

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Due to torrential rains (27th July to 30th July, 2021), GPS Sor Dherai Ganajeer, tehsil Charbagh has been collapsed.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat

DISTRICT:

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Yarkhun- Broghil road at Brep area is blocked due to flash flood

RESPONSE:

Road restoration is in progress

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral