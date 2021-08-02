Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (30 July 2021, Evening)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Bajaur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 29-07-2021, Attaullah (15 years) r/o Sadokai, tehsil Salarzai drowned in a flash flood at Sadokai Khowar
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur
DISTRICT
Buner
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 29-07-2021, due to heavy rain the road and safety wall near Totalai bridge is completely damaged, while safety pillar/wall under the bridge of Akhun Scrai at Totalai is dragged away. Beside this the following damages reported from different places of tehsil Khadukhail:
Muhammad Shah s/o Daud Shah r/o village Gurgoshto (B/Wall, 1 Mud Room and Kitchen)
Sultan Muhammad s/o Shah Muhammad r/o Gjurghoshto (B/Wall)
Sher Nawaz s/o Farid Khan r/o Panjtar (1 Mud Room)
Sher Nawaz Khan s/o Sher Zamin Khan r/o Qasam Khel (B/Wall)
Zarwali Khan s/o Mir Gulam r/o Totalai (Partially Damaged)
Muhammad Abas s/o Muhammad Amin r/o Totali (B/Wall)
Muhammad Siraj ur Rahman s/o Saifur Rahman r/o Dagai (B/Wall and 1 Mud Room)
Tajanoor Khan s/o Sher Zaman r/o Totalli (B/Wall)
On 29-07-2021 at night 1 room in the house of Feroz Gul s/o Hukam Khan r/o Bangray collapsed due to rain.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Buner
DISTRICT:
Nowshera
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 30-07-2021, 02 rooms in the house of Adnan Khan r/o Alyar Khel, Nowshera Kalan fully damaged due to heavy rain.
RESPONSE
1 Tent provided to the affected
SOURCE:
DDMO Office Nowshera
DISTRICT
Swat
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
Due to torrential rains (27th July to 30th July, 2021), GPS Sor Dherai Ganajeer, tehsil Charbagh has been collapsed.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Swat
DISTRICT:
Upper-Chitral
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
Yarkhun- Broghil road at Brep area is blocked due to flash flood
RESPONSE:
Road restoration is in progress
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral