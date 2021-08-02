Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (31 July 2021, Evening)
DISTRICT:
Bajaur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 31-07-2021, Due to heavy rain, the following two boys drowned in flash flood r/o bilot khowar, Tehsil loe Mamund.
Ahsan ullah s/o Kshar Khan age 16 years.
Attullah s/o Khanawada age 13 years
RESPONSE:
The rescue team 1122 divers team rescued both the boys in critical condition. They were shifted to DHQ hospital Khar, However, they succumbed to death.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur
DISTRICT:
Charsadda
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 31-07-2021, the following damages reported due to heavy rain:
Two-room in the house of Hidayat Ullah s/o Alaf Khan r/o Tehsil Shabqadar collapsed. Resultantly, Kafayat Ullah (tenant) son Mustaqeem age 05 years got injured.
One Kacha room in the house of Mr. Saeed Ullah s/o Muhammad Akbar in Halqa Hassanzai Mouza Mula Khel.
RESPONSE:
NFIs were distributed amongst the affected
SOURCE:
Additional Deputy Commissioner, (R&HR) Office Charsadda
DISTRICT:
Lower Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 31-07-2021, A girl namely Maryam bibi d/o Abdullah r/o Chamyari died due to flood rally.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Dir
DISTRICT:
Nowshera
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 31-07-2021, The following damages have been reported due to heavy rain.
Alamgir s/o jamil gul one room collapsed.
Nisar s/o khitab gul one room collapsed.
SOURCE:
Additional Deputy Commissioner, (R&HR) Office Nowshera
DISTRICT:
Swat
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 31-07-2021, A Kacha house of Syed s/o Ghulam r/o sambat Tehsil Matta collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Resultantly, Mst Sarwarana w/o Syed died.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Swat
DISTRICT:
Mansehra
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
MansehraNaranJalkhand (MNJ) road blocked at two points.
Kaghan (Lohar Banda).
Naran (Beesar).
RESPONSE:
The road is now open for all kinds of traffic
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Control Room Mansehra