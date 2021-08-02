Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (31 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-­07-­2021, Due to heavy rain, the following two boys drowned in flash flood r/o bilot khowar, Tehsil loe Mamund.

Ahsan ullah s/o Kshar Khan age 16 years. Attullah s/o Khanawada age 13 years

RESPONSE:

The rescue team 1122 divers team rescued both the boys in critical condition. They were shifted to DHQ hospital Khar, However, they succumbed to death.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT:

Charsadda

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-­07-­2021, the following damages reported due to heavy rain:

Two­-room in the house of Hidayat Ullah s/o Alaf Khan r/o Tehsil Shabqadar collapsed. Resultantly, Kafayat Ullah (tenant) son Mustaqeem age 05 years got injured. One Kacha room in the house of Mr. Saeed Ullah s/o Muhammad Akbar in Halqa Hassanzai Mouza Mula Khel.

RESPONSE:

NFIs were distributed amongst the affected

SOURCE:

Additional Deputy Commissioner, (R&HR) Office Charsadda

DISTRICT:

Lower Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-­07-­2021, A girl namely Maryam bibi d/o Abdullah r/o Chamyari died due to flood rally.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Dir

DISTRICT:

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-­07-­2021, The following damages have been reported due to heavy rain.

Alamgir s/o jamil gul one room collapsed. Nisar s/o khitab gul one room collapsed.

SOURCE:

Additional Deputy Commissioner, (R&HR) Office Nowshera

DISTRICT:

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 31-­07-­2021, A Kacha house of Syed s/o Ghulam r/o sambat Tehsil Matta collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Resultantly, Mst Sarwarana w/o Syed died.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat

DISTRICT:

Mansehra

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Mansehra­Naran­Jalkhand (MNJ) road blocked at two points.

Kaghan (Lohar Banda). Naran (Beesar).

RESPONSE:

The road is now open for all kinds of traffic

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Control Room Mansehra