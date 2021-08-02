Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 01-­08­-2021, A kacha room of the house of Mr. Balil s/o Umar Gul r/o Amnawar Tehsil Gagra collapsed due to heavy rain. Resultantly, Rawesha bibi d/o bakht sher (aged 03 years) died under the debris.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Buner

DISTRICT:

Lower-­Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

As per the DC control room, Chitral lower flood reported at Golain Birmough Gol due to GLOF. Initially, 01 channel of the Power House of AKRSP is reportedly damaged. The Store road is also blocked/damaged by the flood.

SOURCE:

DC Control Room Lower Chitra

DISTRICT:

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 01-­08-­2021, The Girls community school boundary wall collapsed in qasam kaly Tehsil Pabbi district Nowshera. Resultantly one person was injured.

RESPONSE:

The injured person was shifted to hospital and now recovered.

SOURCE:

DDMO Nowshera

DISTRICT:

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 01-­08-­2021, Two­room of the house of Mr.Gul Zameen s/o Aqeel Zareen r/o Kunj payan, Sheringal due to heavy rain/land sliding.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division