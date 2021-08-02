Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (1 August 2021, Morning)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Buner
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-2021, A kacha room of the house of Mr. Balil s/o Umar Gul r/o Amnawar Tehsil Gagra collapsed due to heavy rain. Resultantly, Rawesha bibi d/o bakht sher (aged 03 years) died under the debris.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Buner
DISTRICT:
Lower-Chitral
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
As per the DC control room, Chitral lower flood reported at Golain Birmough Gol due to GLOF. Initially, 01 channel of the Power House of AKRSP is reportedly damaged. The Store road is also blocked/damaged by the flood.
SOURCE:
DC Control Room Lower Chitra
DISTRICT:
Nowshera
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-2021, The Girls community school boundary wall collapsed in qasam kaly Tehsil Pabbi district Nowshera. Resultantly one person was injured.
RESPONSE:
The injured person was shifted to hospital and now recovered.
SOURCE:
DDMO Nowshera
DISTRICT:
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-2021, Tworoom of the house of Mr.Gul Zameen s/o Aqeel Zareen r/o Kunj payan, Sheringal due to heavy rain/land sliding.
SOURCE:
Reporting Officer Malakand Division