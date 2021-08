Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (30 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021 night, due to flash flood bridge at tehsil Daraband linked tehsil Parova swept away.

SOURCE: Reporting Officer DI Khan Division

DISTRICT: Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Due to heavy rain from 28th July to 30th July, 2021, the following damages have been reported in the area of Latamber:

Shabeer s/o Gul Nawaz (80 feet B/Wall) Habib Ullah s/o Sihat Khan (3 Rooms and 80 feet B/Wall) Ashraf Din s/o Nikam Din (1 Room and 40 feet B/wall) Maqsood s/o Gul Muhammad (2 Rooms) Awzair s/o Naveed (30 feet B/Wall) Gul Noor Shah s/o Muhammad (1 Room) Abid Ali s/o Ar Ali (40 feet B/Wall) Majid Rehman s/o Fazal Maaboo (1 Room) Sakhi Rehman s/o Sardar (2 Room and B/Wall) Awal Khan s/o Lajmir (1 Room) Gul Shah Daraz s/o Sabir (1 Mud Room) Abdul Qadir (1 Room) Rahim Ullah s/o Mikaeel (1 Room) Muhammad Nazir s/o Naik Alam (80 feet B/Wall) Jalil Hussain s/o Sher Bat Khan (60 feet B/Wall) Muhammad Musadiq Noor s/o Allah Noor (60 feet b/Wall) Muhammad Shah Taimur s/o Muhammad Sajad (1 Mud Room) Faiz s/o Amal Khan (20 feet B/Wall) Zohaib Ullah s/o Sabar Daraz (1 Room) Gul Nawaz s/o Gul Nazir (80 feet B/Wall) Zafar Islam s/o Muhammad Farooq (60 feet B/Wall) Muhammad Rafiq s/o Dil Wali Khan (1 Room) Nasir ul Haq s/o Islam ul Haq (20 feet B/Wall) Aziz s/o Rehman (40 feet B/Wall) Zareen Khan s/o Niaz Mat (1 Room) Jamia Haqania, Aral Dooradam Killa (1 Room) Mumtaraz s/o Ikram Ullah (1 Room) Zahid Ullah s/o Zardad (40 feet B/Wall) Rabi Ullah s/o Alam Khan (1 Room) Rehmat Ullah s/o Amir Khan (10 feet B/Wall) Mst. Mihnaz w/o Zahid Ullah (1 Room and 10 feet B/Wall) Sadafat Ullah s/o Masoom Shah (1 Room) Wajid Ullah s/o Faiz Ullah (80 feet B/Wall) Hidayat Ullah s/o Didar (50 feet B/Wall) Mujideen s/o Muhsain Din (1 Room) Daud Khan s/o Lal Shereen (1 Room) Ghulam Habib s/o Muhammad Saeed (70 feet B/Wall) Daud Alam s/o Alam Khan (30 feet B/Wall) Umar Zaman (50 feet B/Wall) Safer Gul s/o Asad Gul (1 Room) Atta ur Rehman s/o Gul Khadin (1 Room) Khalid s/o Muhammad Amir (1 Room) Abdul Safid s/o Zir Badshah (1 Room) Muhammad Arshad s/o Taj Muhammad Khan (35 feet B/Wall) Manoon Ullah s/o Israr Khan (1 Room) Taj Ali Khan s/o Yaqoob Khan (40 feet B/Wall)

SOURCE: DDMO Office Karak

DISTRICT: Lower Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 30-07-2021, due to heavy rain, a house collapsed in Khema Chrgurry, Balambat. Resultantly 02 people have been minorly injured. The details of the injured are as follow:

Said Bacha. Wife of Said Bacha.

SOURCE: Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT: Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021, a flood occurred in Brep nullah. Resultantly, the following damages reported:

Mr. Zumri Kan S/O Nadir Khan Brep (Fully House) Afzal Khan S/O Alas Khan Brep (Fully House) Allah Dad S/O Ghazan Khan Brep (Partially House) Nowroz Khan S/O Pinin Bagi Brep (Partially House) Asghar Khan S/O Mir Wali Brep (Partially House) Khosh Baig S/O Sultan Baig Brep (Partially House) Rozgar Khan S/O Sultan Baig Brep (Partially House)

SOURCE: Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral