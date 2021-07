Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (29 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Lower-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021 night, due to torrential rain/ land sliding the following damages reported:

Houses Damaged

1. Abdul Aziz r/o Garam Chashma (Partially)

2. Syed Aleem Shah r/o Garam Chashma (Fully)

Crops Damaged

1. Muhammad Nabi

2. Muhammad Nazir

3. Syed Jaffar

4. Fazal Uddin

5. Syed Haji

6. Zafar Ahmad

7. Fazal Maula

8. Zhano Khan

9. Wali

10. Syed Shamim Shah

11. Zahir Shah

12. Khan Bahader

13. Muhammad Dili

14. Syed Younus

15. Syed Aleem Shah

On 28­-07­-2021, due to heavy rain/ flash flood in Kandojal Garam Chashma Nullah has washed away 04 jeepable bridges and road leading to village Owirk, Munoor, Beshqer, Narkoret and Beguhst.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Chitral

DISTRICT:

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28­-07­-2021, a room in the house of Mr. Zafar Khan s/o Fazal Wahab r/o Gharib Abad collapsed due to heavy rain. However, no human loss occurred.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand

DISTRICT:

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021 night, due to heavy rain/ land sliding the following damages reported:

Houses Damaged

1. Ilyas Mehmood s/o Abdul Nasir r/o Meragram No.1 Mastuj

2. Shafi Ahmad s/o Abdul Hakim Khan r/o Barum Owir

3. Syed Rehmat Panah s/o Haqiqat Shah r/o Rech Mulkhow/Torkhow

Infrastructure Damaged

1. Irrigation channel of 40 house holds at Sorlaspur completely damaged.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral