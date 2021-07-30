Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (29 July 2021, Morning)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Buner
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 29-07-2021 due to heavy rain 01 room collapsed in the house of Mr. Sher Nawas s/o Fareed Khan r/o Khadu Khail subdivision.
SOURCE:
Reporting Officer Malakand Division
DISTRICT:
Buner
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 29-07-2021 land sliding occurred over the under construction Sherali-Jabbo road near Sher Ali school. The road is completely blocked for traffic.
RESPONSE:
C&W and district administration are working on road clearance.
SOURCE:
Reporting Officer Malakand Division
DISTRICT:
Lower-Chitral
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 29-07-2021, a flood was recorded in Kandujal Goal (Garum Chashma) nullah due to which the link road to the villages of Ovirik, Munoor, Bashqar, Narkorait, Beghus is blocked.
RESPONSE:
The situation is under control and C&W is working on road clearance.
SOURCE:
Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Chitral