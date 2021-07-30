Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (29 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021 due to heavy rain 01 room collapsed in the house of Mr. Sher Nawas s/o Fareed Khan r/o Khadu Khail subdivision.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT:

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021 land sliding occurred over the under construction Sherali-Jabbo road near Sher Ali school. The road is completely blocked for traffic.

RESPONSE:

C&W and district administration are working on road clearance.

SOURCE:

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT:

Lower-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 29-07-2021, a flood was recorded in Kandujal Goal (Garum Chashma) nullah due to which the link road to the villages of Ovirik, Munoor, Bashqar, Narkorait, Beghus is blocked.

RESPONSE:

The situation is under control and C&W is working on road clearance.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Chitral