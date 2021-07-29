Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, two children swept in a flash flood while they were returning from school to home at village Bandagai Tehsil Wara Mamund. Resultantly Shahid Ullah s/o Siyal (12 years) died on the spot while Rashid s/o Ayub (10 years) got injured.

RESPONSE

The injured child was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Khar for treatment

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT:

Haripur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, the following damages reported:

Two rooms in the house of Muhammad Irshad s/o Abbas Khan r/o village Hashra, Dakhli Devi Tehsil Ghazi collapsed One room in the house of Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah s/o Maroof Shah r/o village Kakotri collapsed One side wall of class room in GGPS Khair Bara at village Khair Bara Tehsil Ghazi collapsed One roof partially damaged in GGPS Bala Amazai at village Amazai Tehsil Ghazi

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Hazara Division

DISTRICT:

Mardan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, due to heavy rain the following damages reported:

Room collapsed resultantly Abdul Rehman s/o Wilayat Shah got injured at Mohabatabad 13 houses partially damaged at kot road, Naseer khan Kali, takhtbhai

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Mardan Division

DISTRICT:

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, two children were swept away by flash flood in the village of Bilachand, UC Darikan triggered by heavy rain while going back to home from school. Local people of the area rescued Osama s/o Umar Gul r/o Bilachand while the dead body of another child namely Hamza s/o Pachai Khan was recovered at Makhai.

RESPONSE

The injured child was shifted to Category D Hospital Barawal Bandi for treatment

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir