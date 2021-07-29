Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2021, Evening)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Bajaur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 28-07-2021, two children swept in a flash flood while they were returning from school to home at village Bandagai Tehsil Wara Mamund. Resultantly Shahid Ullah s/o Siyal (12 years) died on the spot while Rashid s/o Ayub (10 years) got injured.
RESPONSE
The injured child was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Khar for treatment
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur
DISTRICT:
Haripur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 28-07-2021, the following damages reported:
Two rooms in the house of Muhammad Irshad s/o Abbas Khan r/o village Hashra, Dakhli Devi Tehsil Ghazi collapsed
One room in the house of Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah s/o Maroof Shah r/o village Kakotri collapsed
One side wall of class room in GGPS Khair Bara at village Khair Bara Tehsil Ghazi collapsed
One roof partially damaged in GGPS Bala Amazai at village Amazai Tehsil Ghazi
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Hazara Division
DISTRICT:
Mardan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 28-07-2021, due to heavy rain the following damages reported:
Room collapsed resultantly Abdul Rehman s/o Wilayat Shah got injured at Mohabatabad
13 houses partially damaged at kot road, Naseer khan Kali, takhtbhai
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Mardan Division
DISTRICT:
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 28-07-2021, two children were swept away by flash flood in the village of Bilachand, UC Darikan triggered by heavy rain while going back to home from school. Local people of the area rescued Osama s/o Umar Gul r/o Bilachand while the dead body of another child namely Hamza s/o Pachai Khan was recovered at Makhai.
RESPONSE
The injured child was shifted to Category D Hospital Barawal Bandi for treatment
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir