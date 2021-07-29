Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2021, Morning)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT:
Mardan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 28-07-2021, due to heavy rain the following damages reported:
Mud House collapsed in the area of Qaziabad, Katlang. Resultantly Adnan s/o Farman Ullah (5 years) and Nasreen Bibi d/o Farman Ullah (1 year) died on the spot while Farman Ullah s/o Asmat Ullah (40 years) and Samreen d/o Farman Ullah (9 years) got injured beside 9 cattle perished
Boundary wall collapsed in the area of Itifaq Colony, Takhtbhai. Resultantly 1 female got injured
Urban flooding in the area of Takar, Takhtbhai
Urban flooding in the area of Ganjai, Takhtbhai. Water entered in the houses
Urban flooding due to sewerage blockage in the area of Shamsi Road, Mardan
RESPONSE
Rescue 1122 teams are in the areas where urban flooding reported and dewatering process is in progress.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Mardan Division