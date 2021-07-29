Pakistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Mardan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, due to heavy rain the following damages reported:

  1. Mud House collapsed in the area of Qaziabad, Katlang. Resultantly Adnan s/o Farman Ullah (5 years) and Nasreen Bibi d/o Farman Ullah (1 year) died on the spot while Farman Ullah s/o Asmat Ullah (40 years) and Samreen d/o Farman Ullah (9 years) got injured beside 9 cattle perished

  2. Boundary wall collapsed in the area of Itifaq Colony, Takhtbhai. Resultantly 1 female got injured

  3. Urban flooding in the area of Takar, Takhtbhai

  4. Urban flooding in the area of Ganjai, Takhtbhai. Water entered in the houses

  5. Urban flooding due to sewerage blockage in the area of Shamsi Road, Mardan

RESPONSE

Rescue 1122 teams are in the areas where urban flooding reported and dewatering process is in progress.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Mardan Division

