Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Mardan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 28-07-2021, due to heavy rain the following damages reported:

Mud House collapsed in the area of Qaziabad, Katlang. Resultantly Adnan s/o Farman Ullah (5 years) and Nasreen Bibi d/o Farman Ullah (1 year) died on the spot while Farman Ullah s/o Asmat Ullah (40 years) and Samreen d/o Farman Ullah (9 years) got injured beside 9 cattle perished

Boundary wall collapsed in the area of Itifaq Colony, Takhtbhai. Resultantly 1 female got injured

Urban flooding in the area of Takar, Takhtbhai

Urban flooding in the area of Ganjai, Takhtbhai. Water entered in the houses