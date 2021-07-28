Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (27 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 26-07-2021, due to land sliding in Berote Kalan the House of Mr. Muhammad Gulzar S/O Nazim Khan two rooms and the veranda has been collapsed. Furthermore, 40 to 50 houses in the area are at high risk.

RESPONSE

A complete set of NFIs (3 tents, 5 kitchen sets, 5 hygiene kits, 10 soap, water, and 5 plastic sheets) was provided to affectees.

SOURCE

DDMO Office Abbottabad