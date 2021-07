Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (23 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Charsadda

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

In continuation of this office DSR No. PDMA/PEOC/DSR/2021/Jul-E-21-25 dated 21-07-2021, after further assessment of damages due to heavy rainfall in recent rain spell from 19-07-2021 to 21-07-2021, the following additional damages have been reported:

Janas s/o Kareem Gull (01 room and Boundary wall collapsed). Lal Faqeer s/o Nawab Khan (Boundary wall coallpased). Qaisar s/o Taj Muhammad (02 rooms collapsed). Abdul Ghafoor s/o Abdul Hakeem (Boundary wall collapsed). Kamran Khan s/o Arat Khan (01 room collapsed). Shekh Riyaz Khan s/o Tila Muhammad (Boundary wall collapsed). KAhista Rehman s/o Fazal Subhan (Boundary wall collapsed). Rahm Sheeda w/o Far Khan (01 Room and Boundary wall collapsed). Muhammad Fayaz s/o Muhammad Ayub (01 room and Boundary wall collapsed). Mehraz Khan s/o Sadabr Khan 02 rooms (Boundary wall collapsed). Khalid Khan s/o Shan Badshah (Boundary wall collapsed). Wahid ullah s/o Faqir (01 katcha room). Umar lid s/o Muhammad Akbar (Boundary wall collapsed). Asad ullah s/o Feroz Shah (01 room) . Taaseer ullah s/o Feroz Shah (01 room). Sadam Hussain s/o Feroz Shah (01 room). Akbar Ali s/o Misri Gull. (01 room) . Janas Khan s/o Khan Gul (01 room). Janazagah ( Boundary wall collapsed).

RESPONSE: A complete set of NFIs (tents, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, water cooler, and plastic sheets) was provided to affected families

SOURCE: Additional Deputy Commissioner Office Charsada.

DISTRICT: Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

Due to the recent spell of heavy rain from 19-07-2021 to 21-07-2021, the following damages have been reported.

Zakir Ullah s/o Khani Jan r/o Tatri Khel (B/Wall 90 Feet). Muhammad Javid s/o Muhammad Raees r/o Toordand (02 rooms cricks) . Abdul Manan s/o Sardar Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Muhammad Mukhtiar s/o Abdul Manan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Noor Faraz s/o Lal Bad Shah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Nasir Sharif s/o Noor Faraz r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Abdul Malik s/o Gul Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Saeed Iqbal s/o Raeef Khan r/o Shagilawagher r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Mukamal Bad Shah s/o Aslam Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Hayat Muhammad s/o Abdul Akber r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Saeed Rehman s/o Abdul Khanan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Zarali Khan s/o Aziz Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Noor Nawaz s/o Amal Dar Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Latif Ullah s/o Jalil Muhammad r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Ali Khan s/o Saeed Nawaz r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Haq Nawaz s/o Noor Sahib Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Ali Rehman s/o Rab Nawaz r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Khiar Ullah s/o Habib Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Mir Ajab Khan s/o Sohail Muhammad r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Alam Khan s/o Awal Bad Shah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Niaz Nawaz s/o Gul Hassan Shah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Muhammad Shakil s/o Awal Bad Shah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Mamtali Shah s/o Azad Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Zahid Ullah s/o Dilfaraz Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Gul Jamal s/o Noor Jamal r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Awal Muhammad s/o Muhammad Rauf r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Khial Bad Shah s/o Habib Ullah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room) . Muhammad Ayaz s/o Raees Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Awal Muhammad s/o Adal Muhammad r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Gohar Shah r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Mujeeb uR Rehman s/o Abdul Kareem Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room) . Amil Muhammad s/o Khial Muhammad r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Muhammad Rauf s/o Abdul Nawaz r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Akhtar Bad Shah s/o Pio Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Rasool Khan s/o Adam Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Muhammad Imran Khan s/o Sarfaraz Khan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Sultan Bad Shah s/o Muhammad Jan r/o Shagilawagher (01 Room). Sultan Bad Shah s/o Waidan Bad Shah r/o Andi Karak (40 Feet B/Wall). Said Hisb ullah s/o Said Sher Rehman r/o Andi Karak (Washroom & 30 Feet B/Wall). Sabir Ullah s/o Bakht Zameen r/o Shobli Banda (20 feet B/Wall). Arif Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal r/o Awal Khan Ghunda (01 Room). Khan Muhammad s/o Guleen Khan r/o Awal Khan Ghnda (10 feet B/Wall)

SOURCE: DDMO Office Karak