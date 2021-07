Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (21 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Charsadda

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 21-07-2021 due to torrential rain in halqa Mata Rustam Khel village Minora tehsil Shabqadar following damages (fully/ partially) have been reported.

1 Feroz Shah s/o Taj Muhammad (2 rooms 60 feet boundary wall and 1 cow)

2 Ahmad Ali jan s/o Ameer Nawab ( 2 rooms and 40 feet boundary wall)

3 Misri Gul s/o sarwar khan (2 room 50 feet boundary wall)

4 Arslan Khan s/o Umer Khan ( 40 feet boundary wall)

5 Mubarak Shah s/o Salman Shah ( 40 feet boundary wall)

6 Israj s/o Bulbul shah (50 feet boundary wall)

7 Tehmed Gul s/o Waris Khan (35 feet boundary wall)

8 Sirmir Khan s/o Khan Gul (Shop partially damaged)

9 Salaeh Muhammad s/o Gul muhammad (1 room)

10 Muhammad Ayaz s.o Tilla Muhammad (1 room)

11 Wali Muhammad s/o Gul Muhammad (1 room)

12 Sajid s/o Shah Said Gul (1 room) .

RESPONSE

A complete set of NFIs (tents, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, water cooler, and plastic sheets) was provided to affected families.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Charssada