Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (20 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Buner

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 20-07-2021, due to heavy rain two Kacha houses collapsed at Koz Teraj Tehsil Chagarzi in respect of

1) Naik Muhammad

2) Nawaz Khan

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Buner

DISTRICT

Kohat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 20-07-2021, due to rain the roof of the house of Mr. Orangzeb collapsed in Moza Kamal Khel, resulting the following casualties;

Dead

1) Abu Bakar s/o Orangzeb (11 Years)

2) Kulsum d/o Amjad (12 Years)

Injured

1) Orangzeb s/o Zialban

2) Arman d/o Orangzeb

3) Ayesha d/o Orangzeb

4)Ambreen d/o Orangzeb

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat

DISTRICT

Kurram

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 20-07-2021, due to torrential rains in district Kurram roof of the house owned by Syed Nisar Hussain at village Yaqoobi area of Lower Kurram sub division collapsed; resultantly Bibi Kalsoom d/o Syed Nisar Hussain died.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Kurram