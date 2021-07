Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (19 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Kohat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 19-07-2021 in Mouza Chorlaki, Shakardara, 07 children swept away in Flash flood due to which the following casualties took place.

Death

1. Ijaz S/o Shah Hussan

2. Ruqaya d/o Shah Hussan

Injured

1. Tauseef Alam s/o Sajid Hussain

2. Rabia Bibi d/o Shah Hussain

3. Fahad s/o Tahir Hussain

4. Rehan s/o Tahir Hussain

Missing

1. Saad s/o Tahir Hussain

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat