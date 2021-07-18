Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (16 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 11-07-2021, the following damages were caused due to heavy rain:

01 wall of the house of Mr. Naseer Ahmad s/o Dost Muhammad r/o Jhangi Syedan. 01 wall of the house of Mr. Rehmat Azhar Khan s/o Himayat Khan r/o Jhangi Syedan. 01 wall of the house of Mr. Ehtesham Qureshi s/o Saeed Qureshi r/o Jhangi Syedan. 01 wall of the house of Mr. Ghalib r/o Jhangi Syedan. Boundary wall of the house of Mr. Rizwan Baig s/o Anwar Baig r/o Ghazi Colony. Kitchen of Mr. Khan afsar s/o M. Sabir. Boundary wall of the house Mr. Yasmeen Irshad r/o Jhangi. Boundary wall of the house of Mr. Shahzad bin Aslam s/o M.Aslam r/o Jhangi. Boundary wall of the house of Mr. Syed Arif Husssain Shah s/o Syed Sarwar Shah r/o Jhangi.

RESPONSE: Revenue staff was deputed for damage assessment and provision of relief assistance.

SOURCE: Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad

DISTRICT: Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT: On 12-07-2021, the house of Mr. Khalid Fareed s/o Shaikh Fareed r/o Chmhati was damaged due to heavy rain.

RESPONSE: Revenue staff was deputed for damage assessment and provision of relief assistance.

SOURCE: Deputy Commissioner Office Abbotta

DISTRICT: Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT: On 15-07-2021, A person namely Tasleem Khan s/o Sher Zaman r/o tehsil Kulachi District DIKhan drowned in a flash flood of rodh koi channel near Kot Walidad.

RESPONSE: The dead body was recovered and handed over to his family.

SOURCE: Commissioner Office DI Khan Division