Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (15 July 2021, Evening)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT: Abottabad
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 12072021, due to heavy rain, the following houses are reported partially damaged.
- Mir Dad Khan s/o Inayat Khan r/o Kalo Mera district Abbottabad
- Mehtab Khan s/o Fazal Dad Khan r/o Kalo Mera
- Rizwan Khan s/o Rehan Khan r/o Kalo Mera
- Syed Zafar Ali Shah s/o Syed Irshad Shah r/o Chamai district Abbottabad
RESPONSE:
Cases for compensation and for the provision of NFIs were submitted and relief will be granted in due course of time.
SOURCE: DDMO Office Abbottabad
DISTRICT: Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 14072021, due to heavy rain, flash flood occurred in tehsil Kulachi. Resultantly, 65 number of houses were damaged.
RESPONSE
FIs & NFIs have been dispatched to the affected families.
SOURCE: DDMO Office DI Khan
DISTRICT: South Waziristan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 14072021, due to heavy rain/ land sliding at Sheikh Ziarat Jandola road Makeen tehsil Srararogha, a vehicle slipped in the nullah. Resultantly, Noor Hussain and Nashaid Alam got injured.
SOURCE: DDMO Office South Waziristan
DISTRICT: Tank
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 14072021, due to heavy rain the boundary wall in the area of Ghara Baloch collapsed. Resultantly, one child namely Laraib Bibi d/o Akhtar Zaman died on spot, while the other child namely Anisa d/o Fakhar Zaman got seriously injured.
On 14072021, due to heavy rain 25 number of houses were damaged in different union councils of tehsil & district Tank.
RESPONSE
The injured child was shifted to DHQ Hospital Tank for treatment.
NFIs including 07 tents and 01 kitchen set were provided to the affectees.
SOURCE: DDMO Office Tank