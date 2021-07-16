Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (15 July 2021, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Abottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 12072021, due to heavy rain, the following houses are reported partially damaged.

Mir Dad Khan s/o Inayat Khan r/o Kalo Mera district Abbottabad Mehtab Khan s/o Fazal Dad Khan r/o Kalo Mera Rizwan Khan s/o Rehan Khan r/o Kalo Mera Syed Zafar Ali Shah s/o Syed Irshad Shah r/o Chamai district Abbottabad

RESPONSE:

Cases for compensation and for the provision of NFIs were submitted and relief will be granted in due course of time.

SOURCE: DDMO Office Abbottabad

DISTRICT: Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14072021, due to heavy rain, flash flood occurred in tehsil Kulachi. Resultantly, 65 number of houses were damaged.

RESPONSE

FIs & NFIs have been dispatched to the affected families.

SOURCE: DDMO Office DI Khan

DISTRICT: South Waziristan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14072021, due to heavy rain/ land sliding at Sheikh Ziarat Jandola road Makeen tehsil Srararogha, a vehicle slipped in the nullah. Resultantly, Noor Hussain and Nashaid Alam got injured.

SOURCE: DDMO Office South Waziristan

DISTRICT: Tank

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14072021, due to heavy rain the boundary wall in the area of Ghara Baloch collapsed. Resultantly, one child namely Laraib Bibi d/o Akhtar Zaman died on spot, while the other child namely Anisa d/o Fakhar Zaman got seriously injured.

On 14072021, due to heavy rain 25 number of houses were damaged in different union councils of tehsil & district Tank.

RESPONSE

The injured child was shifted to DHQ Hospital Tank for treatment.

NFIs including 07 tents and 01 kitchen set were provided to the affectees.

SOURCE: DDMO Office Tank