Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (14 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Lower Kohistan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2021, an incident of land sliding on NATCO bus bearing registration No. GLTA-5879 en-route from Rawalpindi to Gilgit took place at 02:00 AM near Pattan having following Deaths/Injuries

Deaths:

1) Muhammad Naveed s/o Adil Hussain r/o Jalal abad, Gilgit-Baltistan 2) Taufeel Ahmad s/o Toota r/o Jalal abad, Gilgit-Baltistan 3) Nasir s/o Toota r/o Jalal abad, Gilgit-Baltistan 4) Sajid Mehmood s/o Abdul Raziq r/o Gholra Shareef Islamabad

Injured:

1) Sayed Inayat Ur Rehman r/o Sayed Abdul Hameed r/o Ghazar Gilgit-Baltistan 2) Musaweer s/o Maghreeb Khan r/o Ghazar Gilgit-Baltistan 3) Ali Haider s/o Meer Khan r/o Ghazar Gilgit-Baltistan 4) Abdul Khaleeq s/o Ghulam Hussain r/o Bakhar Punjab 5) Amir Hussain s/o Adil Hussain r/o Jalal Abad Gilgit Baltistan 6) Muhammad Tufail s/o Muhammad Hanif r/o Pindi Dokisher Gujjara Road 7) Jumma Gul s/o Kashoor r/o Kangar Haal Shenkiari Mansehra

RESPONSE

District Administration along with Local police and RESCUE-1122 rushed to the spot right after the incident and took part in the rescue operation. Among 07 injured, 02 were referred to ATH Abbottabad and another 05 were treated at THQ Pattan. Arrangements have been made to dispatched their dead bodies to their native areas.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Hazara Division