Pakistan
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (3 July 2021, Morning)
Attachments
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT: Karak
DETAIL OF INCIDENT:
On 02-07-2021, due to rain/ hailstorm at moza kangar halqa methakhal Karak, the following damages have been reported.
One camel perished of Mr. Khali Muhammad s/o Sher khan.
Boundary wall of Mr. Noor kareem collapsed.
Boundary wall of Mr. Mr. Wasit khan s/o Sher Ali collapsed.
Two room in the house of Mr. nawab khan s/o Badshah collapsed.
A roof of a room collapsed in the house of Mr.Mamoor s/o bapoowa.
One room collapsed in the house of Mst Hussun bibi widow of Gull saib khan
SOURCE: Reporting Officer Kohat Division