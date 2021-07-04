Pakistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (3 July 2021, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 02-07-2021, due to rain/ hailstorm at moza kangar halqa methakhal Karak, the following damages have been reported.

  1. One camel perished of Mr. Khali Muhammad s/o Sher khan.

  2. Boundary wall of Mr. Noor kareem collapsed.

  3. Boundary wall of Mr. Mr. Wasit khan s/o Sher Ali collapsed.

  4. Two room in the house of Mr. nawab khan s/o Badshah collapsed.

  5. A roof of a room collapsed in the house of Mr.Mamoor s/o bapoowa.

  6. One room collapsed in the house of Mst Hussun bibi widow of Gull saib khan

SOURCE: Reporting Officer Kohat Division

