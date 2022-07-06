Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Monsoon Contingency Plan 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The majority of Pakistan's 216.5 million population live along the Indus River, an area prone to severe Flood in July and August of each year. Flood is one of the major problems faced by the people, especially those living in lowland areas. During the monsoon season results in large volumes of water flowing rapidly to the lowlands.

The after effects are the presence of standing water in certain area for several days and soaking, even destroying whatever is in the area. This condition lead to the in the form of damages to infrastructure, and the loss of precious human lives and livestock.

Flood risk management aims to reduce the likelihood and/or the impact of floods and to ensure coordinated response. Effective flood risk management programmes include the following elements:

Prevention: preventing damage caused by floods by avoiding construction of houses and industries in present and future flood-prone areas; by adapting future developments to the risk of Flood; and by promoting appropriate land-use, agricultural and forestry practices;

Mitigation: taking measures, both structural and non-structural, to reduce the likelihood of floods and/or the impact of floods in a specific location;

Preparedness: informing the population about flood risks and what to do in the event of a flood;

Emergency response: developing emergency response plans for flood; Ÿ Recovery and lessons learned: returning to normal conditions as soon as possible and mitigating both for the social and economic impacts on the affected population.

PDMA continues to emphasize upon the strategy incorporating all the above elements in its pre-planning and post event activities ranging from sector specific advisories, contingency planning, its true implementation response and rehabilitation. This contingency plan focuses on planning for the upcoming Monsoon 2022 hazards to identify and analyze related risks for not just their humanitarian impacts but also the associated adverse effects on private and public infrastructure, and to define roles and responsibilities of diverse stakeholders for preparedness and response. It is worth mentioning here that PDMA shared guidelines for 2022 Monsoon contingency planning with District Administrations, line departments, and other stakeholders primarily for anticipating likely scenarios and perceiving threat levels. While further drawing conclusions from the inputs through the technical experts and relevant departments, it mainly involves identifying gaps and challenges to effective emergency response and then planning and implementing a series of actions to increase response capacity and reduce potential gaps. Unlike former, simple or generic plans scenarios were used as a basis for developing preparedness plans. The key anticipated outcomes are:

Awareness for Building Capacities for Response;

Depict anticipated threat perception for earmarking required resources;

Build Integrated Planning Capacities, and;

Define required gaps ensuing Preparatory Measures.

Disaster risk reduction and management, attempting to address risks associated with potential hazards is an integral part of development. Consequently, it is less events and more process oriented. It is based on a continuous assessment of vulnerabilities and risks involving the role of multiple actors and stakeholders. Given the complexity, contingency planning is required to define what preparedness mechanisms will be used, when and where. the contingency planning offers agencies, both government and humanitarian the opportunity to define when, where and why their emergency response resources will be deployed, when emergency funds will be used and what kind of responses, materials and types of personnel they will need.

The lessons learnt from unprecedented floods of 2010 followed by heavy monsoon rainfalls of 2011, flash Flood in 2012, the rainfalls of 2016-17 and subsequent disasters required quick and effective actions to control the situation and above all, to save lives. However, effective action depends on the existence of practical and well tested contingency plans. The Provincial Contingency Plan has been formulated to translate recommendations from District Administrations, line departments and other stakeholders into action. However, the devastation caused due to floods/ rainfalls witnessed during recent years has necessitated for taking on board all agencies for an integrated contingency planning, involving government departments, districts administrations, armed forces and humanitarian assistance organizations, thereby ensuring synergized and optimal utilization of resources by agencies in the field while complementing each other with appropriate linkages and beer coordination to support actions along lines of command.