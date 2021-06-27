Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various natural and man made calamities in the past decades including earthquakes, floods, locust attack, terrorism and resulting TDPs influx and the ensuing pandemic of COVID-19-which has strained thin the resources and had put enormous pressure on the economy as well as lives and livelihood of the people of this province. Apart from above, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the impacts of climate Change patterns and Global warming has witnessed a number of other events like the recurrence of recent years 'Glacial Lake Outbursts floods in the Northern regions, especially in Chitral which wreaked havoc to the built system of that areas. Similarly, the thunder storms and heavy rain fall in Malakand and Hamra regions resulted in widespread damages and flooding downstream. Due to the changing weather patterns such types of events will increase in frequency in the future ahead-which warrant mitigative measures, preparedness and planning ahead of time and multi-pronged approach and implementation of Disaster Risk Reduction strategies.

This current document of Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 gives a detail view of hazards profile of all the districts vulnerabilities and risk and its index, available and deployed resources, mapping of public and private sector machinery, mechanism of coordination at district, provincial and national level, the type of strategy to be adopted and the formation of control room in case of any emergency situation. This plan chalk out the preparedness level of all stakeholders including Federal Govemament Agencies, Provincial Government Line Departments and Districts Governments, Humanitarian organizations and Pak Army and will serve as a guiding tool for all the stakeholders.

Keeping in view the current climate change patterns, including overall global warming, rising temperatures, severe weather events, Glacial Lakes Outburst Flooding (GLOFs) and incidents of last monsoon which has resulted into loss of 123 precious lives, 115 injuries and considerable damages to both public and private infrastructure, this current MCP 2021 outlines different scenarios of emergency situations ranging from small scale events to large scale devastation and accordingly offers a clear picture of caseload, resources and relief to be provided for offsetting the impacts of these events. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has already dispatched sufficient quantity of relief items to all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has provided funds to be used for coping any emergency situation.

This plan is the end product of various consultative and debriefing exercises held with district administration, provincial and federal departments and humanitarian organizations and will surely help in the march toward a resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of unforeseen natural monsoon events for the future ahead.

Read full report here.