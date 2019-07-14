Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Monsoon Contingency Plan 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The peculiar geography and terrain of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province makes it vulnerable to the increased climatic hydro-meteorological hazards, which can exacerbate its anomalous condition. This province is prone to natural hazards like; floods, earthquakes, landslides, heavy winds/ cyclones, which results in extensive damages to both life and property. As the province has been ranked as the most vulnerable to the climate change, which can be observed from the erratic weather patterns of the province, in form of above normal rainfall as well as heavy winds in many parts of the province. Apart from these natural disasters, the province has also witnessed anthropogenic disasters in shape of militancy and terrorism. Due to seasonal variations, the temperature of the province has increased, which adds to the capricious changes with the shift of monsoon to the mountainous regions of the province. The variations further changes, and adds to the vulnerabilities, when the western disturbances confluence with traditional rainfall. In addition to these hazards, GLOF is another emerging phenomenon, observed especially in Chitral District (having a glacial cover of 4000 sq.km, the second largest glacial inventory in Pakistan after GB). The incidents of GLOF have posed some serious threats and challenges to the mountainous communities in the far-flung areas in recent mes.

The 2010 floods wreaked havoc in the province. As per the estimates of Federal Flood Commission, the combine flow of river Swat and river Kabul touched the new historical high of 400,000 cusec, which was recorded previously at 250,000 cusec in 1929. In order to respond to monsoon hazards in an articulated and coordinated manner, this plan can help and provide guidelines to Provincial Government to identify and locate all available resources (both public & private).

This plan has been prepared, keeping in view all the natural and anthropogenic calamities, after a series of consultative meetings with the District Administrations, Provincial and Federal Line Agencies/ Departments (working in the province), Pak-Army Headquarters, Engineering 11 Corps Peshawar and other humanitarian organizaons, including; United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Pakistan Red Crescent Society, DRR Forum and national Humanitarian Network.

This contingency plan is based on different scenarios i.e. high, medium and low flood impact scenarios. The data from the three scenarios has also been augmented by inclusion of other multiple factors such as impact on population of a district, infrastructure and accessibility. Keeping in view Pakistan Meteorological Department`s weather forecast, PDMA is making efforts to strengthen the district administration by providing resources and other relevant support for immediate response. Resource mapping of all relevant stakeholders is an integral part of the plan as it helps in identifying resource availability vis-à-vis, all stakeholders that will be required for a swift response.