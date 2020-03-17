Proof of Registration Card Modification Centres close temporarily in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 17 March 2020: The Proof of Registration Card Modification (PCM) Centres in Pakistan have temporarily been closed as of Tuesday, 17 March 2020.

Activities at PCM Centres are suspended until further notice as a precautionary measure. This aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s preparedness and prevention response taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In Pakistan, there are four PCM Centres located in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding PoR cards. POR cards grant Afghan refugees the right to temporary legal stay in Pakistan.

End.