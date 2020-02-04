Project Highlights: Pakistan - Livelihood assistance to support drought-affected vulnerable farmers in Sindh Province (OSRO/PAK/902/USA)

Objective:

To provide critical support to ensure food security and protect agriculture-based livelihoods of drought-affected populations in Sindh Province.

Key partners:

Department of Livestock and Dairy Development and the District Coordination Office.

Beneficiaries reached: 1 530 households (8 415 people).

Activities implemented:

Procured and distributed 482 tonnes of concentrated animal feed to 1 530 drought-affected households.

Trained all 1 530 beneficiary households on animal feed preparation and usage, and basic livestock husbandry practices through 29 orientation sessions in 14 villages.

Impact: