Project Highlights: Pakistan - Livelihood assistance to support drought-affected vulnerable farmers in Sindh Province (OSRO/PAK/902/USA)
Objective:
To provide critical support to ensure food security and protect agriculture-based livelihoods of drought-affected populations in Sindh Province.
Key partners:
Department of Livestock and Dairy Development and the District Coordination Office.
Beneficiaries reached: 1 530 households (8 415 people).
Activities implemented:
Procured and distributed 482 tonnes of concentrated animal feed to 1 530 drought-affected households.
Trained all 1 530 beneficiary households on animal feed preparation and usage, and basic livestock husbandry practices through 29 orientation sessions in 14 villages.
Impact:
Protected the livestock assets of 1 530 households during the dry season, covering the nutritional requirements of 7 650 animals for three months.
Built smallholders’ capacity in livestock management.